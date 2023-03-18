HSLC Geography Paper Leaked? SEBA Issues Statement

The paper leak controversy refuses to die down as the question paper of another subject for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examination was reportedly leaked online.

This time, the supposed question paper of Geography for HSLC 2023 exam has gone viral on Whatsapp and social media, just ahead of the exam to be held on March 20.

However, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has claimed that the latest leak is fake and the paper is from 2021.

It is believed that it was the work of some miscreants with an aim to disrupt the ongoing investigation over the recent paper leak incidents.

Meanwhil, state education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted two images, the original 2021 question paper of Geography along with the morphed up picture. He also instructed the concerned authority to file an FIR in this regard.

"The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station," he tweeted.