HSLC Paper Leak: 3 Others Arrested by CID

The Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has again arrested three people on Thursday in connection to the HSLC question paper leak that gave way to the cancellation of class 10 general science examination.

According to the sources, the three accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

It is to be mentioned that one of the three accused is under 18 and rest of the two are adults.

Earlier, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Thursday said that the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak incident is moving at a face pace.

Assam DGP GP Singh, who arrived in Dibrugarh to take stock of the ongoing probe into the high-profile case pertaining to the General Science question paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations in the state which led to the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) calling off and rescheduling the particular paper.

Addressing reporters there, GP Singh said, “The CID is actively pursuing all leads in the HSLC paper leak case. Our investigation is progressing rapidly. We are all working together as a team to find out the people behind it.”

He said, “Investigations into the HSLC paper leak case are underway in every district Assam. The CID is probing the matter based on the facts they uncovered while interrogating those detained yesterday in connection with the matter.”