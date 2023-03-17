HSLC Results Will Be Declared In May Itself: SEBA Exam Controller

Amid massive controversy over paper leak, the Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma, on Friday assured that the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations will be declared in May itself.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “The HSLC results will be declared in May itself, however, there might be an inevitable delay of 8-10 days.”

He further termed that paper leak incident as nothing short of unfortunate.

“The paper leak incident is very unfortunate to have taken place. As of now, no official of SEBA have been arrested in connection to case. We are committed to working day and night for the students who are suffering due to the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Earlier today, SEBA had announced that the examination of all MIL/English (IL) subjects of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations will be held on April 1, 2023.

This comes after the exams had to be rescheduled following orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last night, in light of reports of a possible question paper leak.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held on March 18. However, during the interrogation, one of the suspects who was arrested for his role in leaking the General Science question paper earlier, confessed to authorities about leaking the Assamese language paper as well.

This prompted Assam CM Sarma to direct SEBA to reschedule the exams. And now, SEBA announced a fresh date for all MIL/ English (IL) subjects to be held on April 1.

Yesterday night, the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak was arrested from Lakhimpur district.

The alleged mastermind has been identified as Pranab Dutta, who is the principal of Luit Kaboli High School, Lakhimpur and was also the supervisor during the examination center.

Another teacher named Kumud Rajkhowa was also arrested in relation to the case.

Moreover, two others from Gogamukh were also detained for questioning.

So far, a total of 31 persons have been detained in connection to the case, out of which 27 were arrested, police informed.

The arrested also includes 12 juveniles.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that the investigation into the HSLC question paper leak incident is moving at a fast pace.

“The CID is actively pursuing all leads in the HSLC paper leak case. Our investigation is progressing rapidly. We are all working together as a team to find out the people behind it,” he said.