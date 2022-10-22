Assam

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Pratidin Time

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

Acting on specific information, Diphu police recovered the arms and ammunition from Dhansiri Reserve Forest near the Elephant Camp area.

According to reports, two grenades, an AK-47 rifle magazine, and 69 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the spot.

The police also recovered 12 bullets of SLRR rifles and three pistol magazines.

It is suspected that the seized arms and ammunition belong to proscribed Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT).

