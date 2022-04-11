Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar police on Monday seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition hidden by Ex NLFB /ULB Cadres in forest areas.

Acting on specific information, a massive operation was launched under the command of Prateek V Thube, IPS, SP Kokrajhar and Surjit Singh Panesar, APS AddlSP(HQ), Kokrajhar.

During the operation, 3 AK-56, 01 AK-47, 01 Sniper Rifle, 01 M16 Rifle, 01 Serili Rifle , 4 magazines and 130 rounds of AK series Ammunitions were recovered hidden in Ultapani and Selekaguri Forest areas.

This operation was completed today at about 4am, an official statement read.

“The use of these weapons could have led to various illegal activities in BTR Districts, it further read.

“The people of BTR appreciated prompt action by Police,” it added.

Earlier last month, a huge cache of war-like items were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The recoveries include one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one 70mm DBBL gun along with 11 cartridges and one Bullet Proof Jacket.

