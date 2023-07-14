Huge Cache Of Gelatin Sticks, Detonators Seized In Assam's Kalain

A massive cache of items used in making explosives was seized and one person was detained by personnel of the Assam Rifles during an operation in Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday night, officials informed.
According to the information received, the operation was carried out at Kalain town in the Cachar district of Assam by a team of Assam Rifles based on specific inputs from informants.
During the operation, the troopers were able to intercept a vehicle coming from Meghalaya at Fadri Tila in Kalain town.
Officials informed that the intercepted car, a Tata Sumo bearing registration number AS 11 CC 9214, was carrying as many as 400 gelatin sticks and 400 detonators. The items were seized and the driver of the car was detained by Assam Rifles personnel.
The detained individual was identified as Prasenjit Baishnav, a resident of Gumrah village in Kalain Tehsil in Cachar district of Assam. He was handed over to Kalain Police by Assam Rifles along with the seized explosive items.
It has come to the fore that the accused brought the massive cache of explosive materials from Meghalaya.