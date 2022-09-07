Assam

Huge Cache Of Warlike Stores Recovered In Assam's Sonitpur

According to sources, the cache was recovered on the banks of Belsiri River inside a forest area of Kamengbari tea estate.
A huge cache of war-like stores including explosives and weapons were recovered from a tea estate at Missamari under Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the cache was buried underneath the banks of Belsiri River inside a forest area of Kamengbari tea estate.

Police recovered a large number of pistols, rifles including live ammunition and explosives, sources informed.

The seizure was made during an operation led by Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das.

It is suspected that a militant outfit had hidden the cache of weapons and explosives there to carry out illegal activities in the future.

Further investigation is on.

Last week, Assam police seized a huge amount of explosives at Rani village under Kamrup Rural district.

A total of 2800 gelatin sticks and 1500 electronic detonators were seized from a Bolero pick up vehicle that was intercepted in the area.

One person, identified as Jahrul Islam (32) , was arrested for possession of it.

Sources said that Islam was intercepted at a naka checking when he was transporting the explosives from Rani to Meghalaya.

