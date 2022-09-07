Shopkeeper Held For Molesting Minor Girl In His Shop In Assam's Dibrugarh

In a heinous incident, a minor girl was allegedly molested by a 55-year-old shopkeeper in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the afternoon when the victim’s mother sent her to Dulal Acharjee’s shop at Padum Nagar No 1 to buy household items.

The shopkeeper then allegedly lured the minor girl inside the shop and molested her while handing out the items.

Later, the girl (aged 6 years) narrated the incident to her mother when the latter questioned her about the reason for her delay in reaching home.

The mother then when to the shop with some locals and charged the shopkeeper, but he avoided them by closing the shop and entering his home.

The police later reached the scene and arrested the accused shopkeeper based on the complaint by locals.