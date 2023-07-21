Assam: Heroin Worth Rs. 50 Lakh Confiscated In Nagaon, 3 Held

In yet another crackdown against illicit drug trafficking, Kampur police confiscated illicit heroin worth Rs. 50 lakhs from three notorious drug smugglers at Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Friday.
The alleged smugglers identified as Abdul Salam, Hanif Ali, and Amjat Ali were nabbed at Kakati Gaon in Kampur.
As per the reports, the police seized 277 grams of heroin carried in 20 soapboxes from the possession of the smugglers.
Moreover, one motorcycle and one scooty were also confiscated from the trio.
The police had to shoot three rounds of bullets in order to nab the traffickers, sources said.
In a similar incident that happened on July 20, the police opened fire on a vehicle carrying drug traffickers.
In a joint operation carried out by Kampur-Raha-Chaparmukh police, the team intercepted a vehicle following which the smugglers were arrested.
Simultaneously, Cachar police also launched a raid targeting drug traffickers on July 20, leading to the seizure of one kilogram and 390 grams of heroin. Acting on a tip-off, Kachudaram police station officers confiscated the drugs from a scooty, securing 23 heroin-filled soapboxes.