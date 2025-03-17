Huge Stock of Assam Govt-Supplied Rice Found in Tezpur Forest, Corruption Suspected

A huge quantity of rice supplied by the Assam government, meant for the economically backward section of the society, has been recovered abandoned in the middle of a dense forest in Tezpur, sources said. Why and how this rice ended up in such a place has raised speculations in the area.

The free government rice, intended to support underprivileged families, has been found dumped in the forest without reaching the right beneficiaries. This shocking sight lays bare the corruption and irregularities in the distribution system.

It is alleged that a fraudulent network hoarded the rice instead of distributing it, hiding it in the forest to later sell it in the black market. Sources suggest that this illicitly stored rice was being supplied to the weekly market near Mission Chariali. However, a large quantity of the rice has already gone to waste.