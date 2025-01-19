Man Posing as Female Candidate Arrested During TET Exam in Tezpur

A man posing as a candidate to assist his wife during the High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the Assam Education Board was arrested by the Tezpur Police on Sunday.
As per sources, the arrested individual, identified as Sadeq Ali, was caught at the Tezpur Government Higher Secondary Girls's Multipurpose School, where he had seated himself on the same bench as his wife to help her during the exam.
Sadeq, a teacher in the Political Science department at the Ballabh Bhai Patel Higher Secondary School in Dalgaon, had applied for the TET exam under the name of his wife, Sajida Ali. He had planned to sit for the exam in her place on the pretext of being a female candidate.
Authorities became suspicious when a teacher identified the male impersonator, realizing that "Sajida Ali" was actually Sadeq Ali, a male teacher. The matter was immediately reported to the Tezpur Sadar Police Station, who confirmed his identity and arrested him.
Further confirmation of Sadeq's position as a teacher at the Ballabh Bhai Patel Higher Secondary School led to his swift arrest by the police.