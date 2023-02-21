Human Trafficker from Assam Arrested in Bangalore

A team of legal authorities from Assam’s Hailakandi arrested a human trafficker on February 19 from Bangalore.

The accused has been identified as Ohab Ali Khan alias Khan Bhai. He has been sent to the police custody.

A woman aged 27-year-old from Lalbazar Hailakandi was rescued by the Police.

A case was registered at Lala Police Station in connection with the incident.

The Police team has been dedicatedly working on the case for some time. The arrest has been acknowledged by many as it is a major breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking in the region.

The Officer-in-Charge of Lala police Station in Hailakandi alleged that the arrest was mkade in connection to a case under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in January, in a major operation conducted by the police, three minor girls were rescued from an alleged human trafficking attempt in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

As per reports, the police had conducted a massive search operation at the Lahowal Railway Station in Dibrugarh after receiving specific inputs.

Post the operation, the Lahowal Police rescued three girls and arrested two youths. A luxurious car has also been seized during the search operation.

The girls were allegedly taken to Bangalore via train with an assurance to provide them with works.

The girls hail from Jaipur in Dibrugarh. On the other hand, the accused youths have been identified as Hemanta Gogoi and Gunin Gogoi.

Talking about the arrest, the Lahowal Police said, “We rescued two girls who were on their way from Dibrugarh’s Jaipur to Bangalore. Two youths have been arrested in connection to this. As per the girls’ statement, they were travelling to Bangalore for work which was assured by the youths. A case has been registered and an interrogation is underway.”