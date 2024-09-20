Sonowal Leads 'Swachhata Sewa' Programme, Membership Drive in Tinsukia

"It has been a decade of this campaign, which has brought tremendous changes, like thousands of villages and hundreds of urban centres became ODF. There has been a conscious effort to ramp up the infrastructure around garbage disposal system as well as strengthen the network mechanism to achieve better results. The campaign was inspired by the vision of Mahatma Gandhi. We must continue this wonderful journey led by the visionary PM Narendra Modi to realise the ideals of Gandhi ji which is going to strengthen the democratic values of India," Sonowal added.