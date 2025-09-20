Hundreds of Guwahati Electric Auto Drivers Join Rally to Pay Tribute to Late Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg

The sudden demise of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has left the entire state in shock. Fans across Assam continue to mourn his passing, coming together in heartfelt tribute to the legendary artist who had won the hearts of millions.

In a moving display of respect, people from different corners of the State have been lighting diyas and candles at various locations, while processions and rallies have been organized to honour his memory. The city of Guwahati, in particular, has witnessed an outpouring of grief, with fans lining streets to pay homage to the late singer.

Among the many tributes, the Electric Auto Association of Guwahati organised a special rally in memory of Zubeen Garg. The rally commenced from the Ganeshguri area, and it was participated in by hundreds of electric auto drivers.

The procession moved through G.S. Road with drivers and supporters carrying banners and images of the maestro, chanting slogans in his honour and celebrating his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The rally reflects the deep connection Zubeen Garg shared with the people of Assam, not just as a singer but as a symbol of the state’s rich cultural heritage. Participants expressed their grief and admiration, emphasising that his music and legacy will continue to inspire generations.

