Kaziranga Rhino Run Postponed Following Demise of Zubeen Garg

The much-anticipated Kaziranga Rhino Run, which was scheduled to take place on September 21, 2025, has been postponed following the sudden and untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The organisers expressed deep sorrow, stating that Zubeen Garg’s passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of people. “His voice, spirit, and art touched countless lives, and his loss is beyond words,” the committee noted in a statement.

As a mark of respect and mourning, the event will now be rescheduled. The new date for the run will be communicated to all registered participants soon.

Participants who may not be able to take part on the revised date will be eligible for a full refund of the registration fee. For any assistance or queries, participants can reach out at +91 60014 91060.

The organising committee has urged everyone to join in offering heartfelt prayers and tributes to Zubeen Garg, whose legacy, they said, will continue to inspire generations.

