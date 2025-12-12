Hundreds Protest in Bilasipara Against SR Process, Seek Relief for Evicted Households

Hundreds of evicted residents from Charuabakhra and Santoshpur on Friday staged a protest in front of the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Officer’s office, alleging continued harassment in the name of SR (Special Revision).

The demonstration, organised by the Bilasipara Block Youth Congress, saw protesters raising slogans against the administration for allegedly targeting families already displaced by previous eviction drives.

During the protest, representatives of the affected communities submitted a memorandum to the Bilasipara Sub-Divisional Officer and the Election Officer, urging immediate intervention.

Their key demand is that instead of relocating the evicted families once again, the administration must relocate the polling stations in the affected areas ahead of the upcoming electoral process.

The protesters warned that if the authorities fail to implement this measure by December 18, they would intensify their agitation and launch a large-scale “mass movement.”

The administration has yet to announce what steps it will take in response to the demands, making the situation one to watch closely in the coming days.

