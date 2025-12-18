Hunger Strike Enters 11th Day as KAAC Reaches Out for Dialogue in West Karbi Anglong

After eleven days of an indefinite hunger strike, protesters in Phelangpi village under Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong have received their first official response, with the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) extending an invitation for talks. However, the demonstrators have made it clear that their protest will continue until discussions are actually held and their demands are addressed.

Advertisment

A representative team of the KAAC visited the protest site and formally handed over a letter inviting the agitators for dialogue. The hunger strike, marked by collective prayers, indigenous chants and traditional rituals, has been ongoing for nearly two weeks, with protesters demanding eviction drives on land they claim belongs to the indigenous Karbi community.

Despite receiving the invitation, the protesters said they would not call off the agitation merely on assurances. “If our problems are resolved and our demands accepted, we will withdraw the protest. But if the government ignores us or fails to take concrete steps, the hunger strike will continue,” one protester said.

The agitators stressed that the issue goes beyond Karbi Anglong and affects indigenous communities across Assam. They accused that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government of making repeated promises without taking decisive action, even at the state capital in Dispur.

At present, around nine to ten protesters are participating in the hunger strike. However, they warned that the movement could intensify if their demands remain unmet. “If there is no action, the number of protesters will rise from 10 to 100 in the coming days,” they cautioned.

The protesters are demanding strict eviction of non-tribal settlers from Karbi land and have opposed the granting of land pattas to non-tribal residents in areas traditionally inhabited by the Karbi people. They alleged that eviction drives have been deliberately delayed for political reasons, claiming the government is reluctant to act due to electoral considerations ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.