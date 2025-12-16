West Karbi Anglong: Hunger Strike Enters 10th Day, Protesters Demand Eviction of Non-Tribals

The indefinite hunger strike at Felangpit in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, has entered its 10th consecutive day, with protesters demanding eviction drives in Karbi land. Despite several participants falling ill, the demonstrators have continued their peaceful, democratic protest.

Advertisment

The protesters allege that the protection due to the Karbi people has been ignored by the Assam government. “The government should have taken responsibility for safeguarding the Karbi community, but they have failed to do so. We have been on hunger strike for ten days now,” one protester said.

They demanded that non-tribal residents should not be granted land pattas in Karbi areas and called for the eviction of non-tribals from land belonging to the indigenous Karbi people. The protesters alleged that the government has delayed evictions because it wants votes from non-tribal residents in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Another protester criticized the government’s claims about caring for the tribal population, stating, “The government talks about the development and welfare of indigenous people, but they are not paying attention to the real issues faced by the communities across Assam. Despite knowing our demands, they have ignored us. They speak of progress for indigenous people, yet turn their back on us. If this continues, the government will face public backlash in the coming years.”

Several tribal leaders from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, along with national political organizations and student groups, have expressed solidarity with the movement, criticizing both the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council for failing to respond to the protesters’ demands.

The supporters of the strike also issued a political warning ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, urging the public to stand against the BJP government and ensure its defeat in the upcoming polls.

Also Read: Karbi Anglong Tribal’s Protest Government Move to Grant ST Status to Six Communities