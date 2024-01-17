Husband-Wife Duo Held for Running Fake Nursing Centre in Assam's Golaghat

A married couple was apprehended by the police in Assam's Golaghat district for allegedly running a fake nursing centre, reports said on Wednesday.
Reportedly, the situation turned chaotic at the Sangita First Aid and Nursing Care Centre at Super Market area in Golaghat's Dergaon after allegations of running a fake centre were levelled against its owners.
The nursing centre was reportedly run by Amal Bora and Sangita Bora, a married couple, sources said.
Allegations have been levelled that the duo were offering paramedical training in the name of offering training for ANM nursing. Further reports said the centre was run by an illegal registration number.
The incident came to light after a student from the office of the Golaghat health department approached the owners of the centre for undergoing training at a government hospital. Further allegations have been levelled against Amal Bora of trying to sexually abuse the woman.
The couple is currently under the custody of the Dergaon Police, reports said. A complaint has been lodged by the victim students in regard to the incident.