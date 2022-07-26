Assam

Hyderabad Girl Raped in Guwahati, Accused on the Run

According to reports, the victim girl was locked in a house for the last four days.
Representative Image
In a shocking incident, a girl hailing from Hyderabad has been allegedly raped by a youth at Bharalumukh in Assam’s Guwahati.

According to reports, the victim girl was locked in a house for the last four days. The accused tried to kill the girl after raping her. However, the girl saved her life after escaping from the window of the house.

A complaint has been lodged against a youth identified as Sudhid Choudhury. He is reportedly a resident of Haryana.

The girl has been rescued by the Guwahati Police.

Meanwhile, the accused person is on the run. His vehicle has been seized by the police. The vehicle bears registration number AS-01-EP-2535.

The police has launched extensive search operations to nab the culprit.

