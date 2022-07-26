NDPP-BJP to continue 40-20 seat share in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have decided to contest the assembly elections in Nagaland in 2023 with the same seat sharing formula as in 2018.

According to a joint statement issued by the two parties, the NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP in 20 seats.

According to the joint statement, the leadership of the two parties led by BJP President Shri JP Nadda and Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP have mutually agreed to continue the alliance with the seat sharing in the forthcoming elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 40:20, wherein the NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP will contest in 20 seats. There will be no friendly contest in any constituency.”