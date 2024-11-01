"I Am Don of North Assam; I Will Commit...": Padma Hazarika

In the press conference, MLA Hazarika accused Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi of trying to mislead the public by recalling the days of the Congress government under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

He criticized Gogoi for not being present in Behali during the violent times when militant groups were active and the area was rife with killings. Hazarika pointed out that during that period, the militants were killing people with AK-47 rifles, and Gogoi did not take a stand against this violence.