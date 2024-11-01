"I Am Don of North Assam; I Will Commit...": Padma Hazarika

The by-elections in Behali are heating up with the ruling party BJP's veteran politician and former state BJP president Ranjit Dutta at the centre. A verbal spat has erupted between Ranjit Dutta and Congress candidate Jayanta Borah. Amid this, Sootea's sitting MLA Padma Hazarika on Friday organized a press conference to heat up the political landscape for the by-elections.
In the press conference, MLA Hazarika accused Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi of trying to mislead the public by recalling the days of the Congress government under former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.
He criticized Gogoi for not being present in Behali during the violent times when militant groups were active and the area was rife with killings. Hazarika pointed out that during that period, the militants were killing people with AK-47 rifles, and Gogoi did not take a stand against this violence.
Responding to accusations from Gaurav Gogoi about the rising incidents of human-elephant conflict, Hazarika stated that they aim to eliminate such conflicts. He argued that during the Congress era, the number of such incidents was higher compared to the current BJP regime, where significant reforestation efforts have taken place, including the planting of 700 hectares of trees in the Bihali reserve.
Hazarika dismissed Gogoi's allegations of rising unemployment, asserting that the BJP government has taken courageous steps to eliminate corruption and has successfully provided employment without any financial compensation. He claimed that in today's Assam, there is no longer a parallel government run by militants, contrasting with the Congress's era, where fear prevailed.
When Congress spokesperson Ratul Kalita criticized Hazarika's alleged gang affiliations, Hazarika responded defiantly, stating that he is well-known in the community and that Congress is attempting to confuse the people. He recounted how, during the Congress government's tenure, many youths were killed, including Biswajit Bora, for which the party is responsible.
MLA Hazarika expressed that he entered politics not out of ambition but to serve the people and protect them from the threats posed by the Congress.
Congress spokesperson Ratul Kalita challenged Hazarika, asking if he was a “don or a thug,” to which Hazarika replied confidently, asserting his legitimacy as a leader from North Assam and his commitment to stand with the marginalized. He recounted his own struggles during the Congress era, including a harrowing personal attack that nearly cost him his life, underscoring the dangers faced during that time.
He insisted that the people of Assam will not allow the Congress government to return, proclaiming, "I will commit crimes a thousand times for the people of North Assam." He concluded by asserting that despite the Congress party's attempts to harm him, he will continue to stand firm against any efforts to disrupt peace in the region.