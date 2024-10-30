No Development In Behali In 20 Years Of BJP Rule: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said that the people of Behali have not seen any development in 20 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reign. While speaking at an election rally ahead of by-polls in the constituency, one of five in Assam, he said that the saffron party has been filling people's minds with hatred.
The Jorhat MP addressed a gathering in Behali today during which he targeted the BJP saying that the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer under its rule.
Gogoi said, "You have been supporting the same person for nearly 20 years, but what did you get in return? Have students of the tea garden areas received the schemes of the BJP government? In the name of change, the BJP only made the rich richer and the poor poorer."
"You did not get land pattas, but the brothers of BJP ministers are receiving tea garden lands across Assam. They are opening resorts everywhere cutting down trees and evicting people," he said.
The Congress leader slammed the Assam Chief Minister saying, "From the time when Himanta Biswa Sarma took the charge as the Chief Minister of Assam, there are no trees left in the hills and man-elephant conflict has increased in tea garden areas. They have forgotten that the government is the people’s representative; they have instead inflicted more atrocities on common people."
"There are no developmental works in the rural areas, but huge construction projects of flyovers in Guwahati which has made the BJP government debt-ridden. To reduce this debt, they are using cheap tactics like installing smart meters, increasing cylinder prices, increasing medicine prices, and hiking school fees. Real development cannot be achieved till BJP is in power," said Gaurav Gogoi.
The Congress leader further insinuated that the BJP has worked to instill fear among the people. He said, "Now the BJP is in fear; after one-and-a-half years, we have the assembly polls where they will surely be defeated. Hence, they are now forcefully filling people’s minds with hatred against the Congress party."
Notably, by-elections will be held in Behali, Dholai, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, and Sidli on November 13, with counting on November 23.