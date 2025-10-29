“Government Paying Influencers to Bury Zubeen Case"; Bikash Axom Breaks Silence

Veer Lachit Sena Leader, Bikash Axom, who has been missing for the past several days, has released a seven-page letter from an undisclosed location and uploaded it on social media.

In the explosive letter, Bikash stated that he would surrender at the right time and urged the Assam Government and the Home Department, including Assam Police, not to harass him unnecessarily.

Claiming he is being targeted despite being innocent, Bikash alleged that he has become a victim of political hostility.

“Like the people of Assam, I too demand a proper investigation into the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg. We lost Zubeen da on 19th September, but till now, no clarity has been given on whether it was an accident, negligence, or a planned conspiracy. We want the truth,” he said.

Bikash alleged that due to his intervention in the “Justice for Zubeen Garg” movement, he has faced political harassment. He alleged that he is being deliberately targeted for demanding justice over the death of Zubeen Garg.

Bikash claimed that attempts are being made to discredit him through “false allegations and planted conspiracy narratives.”

Bikash alleged that he has faced political harassment. “For demanding justice, I have clashed with the state government three times in the last 35–40 days. I am being targeted just because I am asking questions,” he stated.

He also referred to a recent controversy involving YouTuber Nilotpal Chaliha, stating that “false rumours” were spread claiming he had insulted Assam.

“I can never demean my own state. That rumour was spread only to distract people and break the justice movement.”

Clarifying the viral allegation of a money demand letter seeking 15–20 lakh, Bikash Axom termed it fabricated.

“The letter was wrongly projected as extortion. It was actually a request for financial contribution for a Swarneg Rath (funeral vehicle) in memory of Zubeen da.

No amount was mentioned in the letter. The letter was found in the car of someone associated with me—not seized from any complaint against me,” he claimed.

He alleged that a section of the media misreported the issue, and clarified that the bank account mentioned in the letter belongs to the central committee, not him personally.

“Nobody can prove I demanded 20 lakh from anyone. This is just a conspiracy to silence me,” Bikash said, challenging the government to produce evidence.

Bikash also reacted strongly to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments about him. “Don’t I have the right to demand justice? Since when did asking questions become a crime?” he said.

“After the Chief Minister made comments against me, many BJP supporters have been attacking me on social media.”

He further claimed that government agencies are keeping him under watch.

“I heard they want to put me behind bars till the elections. If I am wrong, punish me. But if I am innocent, why this political targeting?” he asked.

Bikash accused “certain forces” of trying to divert the Zubeen justice movement.

“We are not criminals or extremists. We are just asking for justice for Zubeen da. But instead of investigating his death, they are investigating us,” he said.

He also questioned why Rantu Pani Phukan, another activist in the movement, was arrested recently.

