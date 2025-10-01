"Jai Zubeen Da"--Bir Lachit Sena Leader Bikash Axom After His Arrest

Bikash Axom, a member of the Veer Lachit Sena, was arrested on Tuesday by Latashil Amabari police under a non-bailable FIR.

He was actively involved in protests demanding justice for the Zubeen's death.

According to the police, Bikash was taken into custody on charges of committing heinous and cognizable offences affecting public order and safety. These include attempted murder of police officials on duty, obstruction of lawful investigation, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of government property.

Earlier, the police had also detained several men, including Ajay Phukan and Victor Das, who was protesting demanding justice for Zubeen.

Bikash is not the only individual arrested in connection with the protests. Ajay Phukan and Victor Das were initially taken into custody outside Siddharth Sharma’s residence but were later released.

However, they were subsequently arrested again and are reportedly they were being held under the National Security Act (NSA).

Following Axom’s arrest, the Veer Lachit Sena reacted on the matter.

Shrinkhal Chaliha, another leader of the organization, posted on social media that the group stands in solidarity with Bikash Axom.

The Golaghat district committee of the organization also expressed anger at the government and administrative over the arrests.

Abhilash Borah, Secretary of the Veer Lachit Sena, Golaghat District Committee, said “Why does the government want to silence voices speaking for Zubeen Garg’s justice? At a time when the accused in Garg’s mysterious death should be arrested and interrogated, the police is targeting those seeking justice through democratic means. This situation is deeply regrettable.”

Notably, while in police custody today, Bikash Axom told infront of media “Zubeen da will always be alive and he will always be with us. There is no need to be afraid.”

