"I Can Jail Him If I Wish", Assam CM Warns Madani to Lower His Pride

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Mahmood Madani against displaying arrogance in Assam, asserting that he has the authority to send him to jail if he chooses.

Speaking to the press following Mahmood Madani’s press briefing on Tuesday, CM Sarma questioned, “Is Madani a God? His pride lasts only as long as Congress exists; without Congress, he is valueless.”

CM Sarma warned Madani, stating, “If he acts too smart, I will send him to jail. He should remember that I am the Chief Minister, not him. I do not fear him or care about him. He visited the eviction sites and saw for himself what happens when people try to grab land illegally. Now he will think twice before doing this again. I hope this sends a clear message: the BJP fears no one. If unknown individuals attempt to seize VGR or PGR lands, eviction will definitely follow.”

Earlier today, Madani challenged the chief minister indirectly, stating that elements that spread hatred should be sent to Pakistan.

“See, I’ve been in his state since yesterday. If he wants to deport me to Bangladesh, he can. He only wants to send me or any other Muslim from here to Bangladesh. My father and grandfather were jailed during India’s freedom struggle, yet he wants to punish their descendants. I want to say this: those elements in our society who spread hatred should be the ones sent to Pakistan. Why should they live in this beautiful country with such a rich and civilised history?” he said.