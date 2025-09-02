"Identify Illegals & Deport Them, But Evicted Must Be Rehabilitated": Mahmood Madani

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed his views on the ongoing eviction drive in Assam, stressing that actual foreigners should be deported while Indian citizens displaced during the operation should be rehabilitated.

Addressing a press briefing in Guwahati on Tuesday, Madani stated that the use of derogatory terms like ‘unknown’ pains him even more than the pain caused by the eviction drives. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President also spoke about his visit to several areas in the state, observing the eviction process firsthand.

He said, “Eviction drive is being carried out in Assam. It happens everywhere; it is normal. I visited several areas in the state yesterday. Seeing the manner in which the eviction is being done here is saddening. If you visit and see this, see the system, you will be saddened. I was pained, especially because communities and countries are formed under a system. If anything is done in violation of the system, if it is overlooked and trampled on is unfortunate and painful. The more it is condemned, the less it is."

“Some people refer to people using terms like 'unknown,' 'miyas', or ‘doubtful’ in order to stay in power. While I deeply regret the pain caused by the eviction drive, what pains me even more is the attitude reflected in such derogatory language. No one supports the stay of outsiders in Assam. We want them deported if they are indeed foreigners. But if those evicted are Indian citizens and there is a legitimate reason for their displacement, they must be rehabilitated with a focus on humanitarian concerns," he added.

ALSO READ: AJP Cries Foul as Madani Spends Night at Ajmal’s Goalpara Mansion