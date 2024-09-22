I-Day Security Breach: Assam Police Detain 15 Suspects Linked to ULFA-I
In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of suspected IED planting incidents by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) across Assam during this year's Independence Day celebrations, the Assam Police, with technical support from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), executed coordinated raids last night, resulting in the apprehension of 15 individuals, including three women.
The raids followed extensive intelligence gathering by Assam Police HQ in collaboration with the NIA, based on specific inputs received during the investigation into potential sabotage activities.
The apprehended suspects hail from various districts, including:
Tinsukia: 1
Sadiya: 1
Dibrugarh: 3
Jorhat: 2
Lakhimpur: 3
Guwahati: 2
Nagaon: 1
Nalbari: 1
Tamulpur: 1
Preliminary interrogations have revealed incriminating evidence, and further questioning is expected to shed light on the broader conspiracy behind these incidents.
The suspects are currently in custody for additional interrogation as authorities work to unravel the extent of the threat.