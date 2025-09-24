Manas Robin Claims Explosive Evidence in Zubeen Garg's Death

As the mystery of Zubeen's death and speculation about Shyamkanu’s involvement remain unresolved, actor Manas Robin reportedly has explosive evidence regarding allegations of financial embezzlement linked to the late singer.

Manas stated that he had heard allegations of Zubeen Garg misappropriating funds several times before, but did not believe them. But now, however, he says the claims are beginning to appear true.

Manas also claimed to have black and white proof regarding the embezzlement.

He stated that since the government has now ordered a proper investigation and the CID has already begun its inquiry into the matter, the authorities should not only investigate the mystery surrounding Zubeen’s death but also examine the matter of the alleged money transfer. Only then will the whole mystery come to light.

Manash noted that the decision about Shyamkanu being blacklisted is supported by the people of Assam, while it may be upsetting for Mahanta's family.

He also suggested that a statue of Zubeen Garg should be installed at Madame Tussauds Museum.

In addition, he announced that a large kite made of gamosas, collected during tribute ceremonies, should be flown at Lachit Ghat in memory of Zubeen.

Manash also remarked that all powers or authorities currently held by Siddharth Sharma on behalf of Zubeen should now be transferred to Zubeen’s family.

