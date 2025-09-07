“I Was The First to Discover Zubeen Garg at B. Borooah College”: Jayanta Malla

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah took a victory lap down memory lane, proudly claiming that he was the very first to 'discover' music sensation Zubeen Garg’s talent, long before the rest of Assam realized there was a star in the making.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Youth Festival, organized under the aegis of Gauhati University in Abhayapuri, the minister said, “Coincidentally, Zubeen Garg, who is now the heartthrob of Assam, was first discovered by me. I came across him when I was the General Secretary of B. Borooah College. I introduced him to the Youth Festival, and it was there, in 1991, that Zubeen received the first gold medal of his life for Western vocals. At that time, no one knew who he was. That moment marked his first recognition as a musical artist. Today, his remarkable journey speaks for itself.”

Jayanta Malla Baruah described that the youth festival in 1991 as Zubeen’s first major acknowledgment in the music world, before he became a household name across Assam and beyond.

