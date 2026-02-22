“I Do Not Politicise Zubeen Garg”: Himanta Biswa Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma made significant remarks on several pressing issues, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Zubeen Khetra, the fast-track court for the Zubeen Garg case, and the recent electricity cut in the area.

Addressing criticism from the Congress regarding Zubeen Garg, the Chief Minister said, “People involved in political matters should not use Zubeen Khetra for political gain. Priyanka Gandhi came to Assam only for political work. Did anyone from Congress donate blood on Zubeen's birthday? 12,000 BJP workers offered blood on Zubeen’s birthday. Our leaders visit Zubeen Kshetra only after elections. Congress has openly politicised Zubeen. Why didn’t Priyanka Gandhi visit the site of 860 martyrs in Borduwa? Candidates should not use Zubeen Kshetra for politics.”

On his personal stand regarding visits to Zubeen Kshetra during elections, the Chief Minister clarified, “I will not go to Zubeen Kshetra while elections are on. If God wills, I will visit Zubeen Khetra again as Chief Minister. We do not politicise Zubeen.”

Regarding the fast-track court set up for the Zubeen Garg case, he said, “Every bail application has been rejected by the current judge. There is an attempt to remove the case from this judge under the guise of a fast-track court. The judge has firmly rejected bail applications. I follow the people’s wishes—if the public wants a fast-track court, I will support it. But some want to remove the case from this judge or get bail to attack me. This is the attempt of Congressand a few media outlets. If another judge were there, at least two PSOs would have been granted bail in six months, and Amritaprabha, as a woman, would also have been granted bail.”

The Chief Minister further said, “There is a manoeuvre to discredit the BJP. We were supposed to get credit, but now it’s being manipulated. The case can be moved to another court, but the person requesting the transfer will have to bear the risk.”

On the recent electricity cut in Zubeen Kshetra, the Chief Minister commented, “Some people do not let Zubeen Garg remain in peace. The fire disrupted everything.

He also said, “If Priyanka Gandhi had gone to Zubeen Khetra out of affection for Zubeen, she wouldn’t have claimed that she had never heard his name before. Priyanka Gandhi visited the state ten times but never discussed Zubeen or Bhupen Hazarika. I do not politicise this matter."

