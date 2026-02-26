“I Don’t Give a Damn to the Alliance”: Sherman Ali Confirms Mandia Contest

Newly joined Raijor Dal leader Sherman Ali has announced that he will contest the upcoming elections from the Mandia constituency, making it clear that his decision is final and will not be influenced by alliance discussions or the views of Congress leaders, including MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking to reporters, Sherman Ali said, “It is final that I will contest from Mandia constituency. I don’t care if an alliance takes place or not. I am least bothered about it. I don’t give a damn about the alliance,” underlining his firm stand on the matter.

His remarks are being seen as a direct challenge to Congress leadership, particularly senior party figures like Abdul Khaleque and Gaurav Gogoi. Sherman Ali questioned Khaleque’s commitment to defeating the BJP, asking whether the opposition was genuinely serious about unseating the ruling party or merely engaging in rhetoric.

“Is Khaleque Sahab trying his best to remove the BJP from power or not? If they are looking forward to the removal of the BJP, then tell whether the opposition is in a position in Sivasagar that can dethronethe BJP via an alliance?” he remarked, expressing scepticism about the effectiveness of a united opposition front.

Sherman Ali further claimed that even a consolidated opposition alliance would struggle to challenge the BJP, asserting that he had already predicted such an outcome. In a particularly provocative statement, he labelled Abdul Khaleque as the “real agent of BJP,” intensifying internal tensions among opposition ranks.

He also dismissed Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s influence on his political plans. “Gaurav is nobody for me. It doesn’t matter what he says. I will fight from Mandia. That is final,” he said.

