“I don’t know who Post Malone is”: LoP Debabrata Saikia

Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia commented on recent controversies involving political statements and the Tezpur University issue.

On Prafulla Das’s remarks, Saikia said he did not expect such comments from Das. While he believes Das may have been speaking the truth, he admitted he cannot distinguish what is entirely true or false. He also noted that some dissatisfaction arises in everyone’s work.

On political alliances, Saikia emphasised that not every statement by Akhil Gogoi needs to be opposed. He said that swift reconciliation would benefit all parties and their members.

Regarding Gogoi’s statement about leaving Sivasagar constituency, Saikia remarked that if Gogoi contests from another constituency, he too could consider leaving Nazira and doing the same.

On asking about the Post Malone concert at Khanapara, Saikia said, “I don’t know who Post Malone is.”

He also criticised the Chief Minister for involving himself in political commentary on Zubeen Garg and the film Roi Roi Binale, stating, “I don’t know what has happened to the Chief Minister and why he says such things.”

He added that Assam faces far more pressing problems that deserve attention, yet the focus has been shifted to trivial or absurd matters.

Regarding the Tezpur University incident, Saikia mentioned that the opposition party plans to submit a memorandum for the CBI for investigation.

