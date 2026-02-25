‘I Feel Helpless’: Gaurav Gogoi Signals Strain in Congress Alliance Negotiations

With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, the Opposition’s attempts to stitch together a united front appear to be facing fresh turbulence.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi acknowledged that seat-sharing talks with Raijor Dal are still far from final, as internal objections and political sensitivities continue to cloud negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said discussions with Raijor Dal and other potential alliance partners are ongoing, but admitted that the process has not been smooth. He confirmed that a detailed update on the status of negotiations is being submitted to the Congress central leadership, and that the state unit has sought guidance from the high command on how to navigate emerging hurdles.

Talks are on. We are consulting our leaders and the central leadership,” Gogoi said. While he avoided naming specific constituencies under discussion, he indicated that differences over seat allocation remain unresolved.

“You all know he reveals everything before the media. But it is not our party culture to speak about anything and everything in public. We speak only after due consultation and discussion with party leaders,” Gogoi said, underscoring what he described as the Congress party’s more disciplined and consultative approach.

Although Gogoi did not disclose full details, he revealed that Congress has already finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with one political party, while talks with another key regional player are still underway.

One of the most sensitive issues, according to Gogoi, is the induction of former Congress leaders, who were earlier expelled, into Raijor Dal. He acknowledged that this development has triggered discomfort within Congress ranks. Several leaders, he said, are questioning how a “peaceful” seat-sharing formula can be worked out if tickets are given to individuals who were once removed from the party on disciplinary grounds.

“I leave it to the public. They are watching. They will decide what is right or wrong,” he remarked.

Gogoi admitted that the negotiations have taken a personal toll. While he had initially been “very optimistic” about building a broad opposition understanding ahead of the Assembly polls, he conceded that the situation had become more challenging than anticipated.

“My power is decreasing,” he said, reflecting on the complexities of alliance-building. “Still, I will try my level best to make my party colleagues, senior leaders and the central leadership understand the importance of taking everyone together for the upcoming Assembly polls. But truly speaking, I feel a bit helpless now.”

As the countdown to the Assembly elections continues, the coming weeks are likely to be crucial. Whether the Congress and Raijor Dal can bridge their differences and present a united challenge remains to be seen.

Also Read: Full Autonomy to Assam Congress for Assembly Poll Decisions: Gaurav Gogoi