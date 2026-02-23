Full Autonomy to Assam Congress for Assembly Poll Decisions: Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said the party’s central leadership has given the state unit full autonomy to take decisions regarding the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Advertisment

However, he clarified that the APCC has been advised to consult the party high command on certain key matters before taking final calls.

Gogoi, who is in New Delhi along with senior Assam Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, attended a screening committee meeting to discuss election strategies and potential candidates.

“We held discussions regarding strategies for different districts of Assam. Another round of talks will be held soon in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge,” Gogoi told reporters.

He reiterated that the state unit has been empowered to take decisions related to the Assembly polls. “APCC has been given full autonomy to take decisions regarding the elections in Assam, though we have been advised to discuss some of the matters with the high command beforehand,” he said.

Seat-Sharing Talks Still Underway

On the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with alliance partners, Gogoi said discussions are progressing and expressed hope for a cooperative approach from all parties.

“We are expecting a similar approach from all our partners. Discussions with Raijor Dal are still underway, and we will again have talks with the Congress central election committee soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saikia said Monday’s meeting focused primarily on identifying potential candidates for various constituencies. However, he added that no final decisions have been taken so far.

Alliance Unity Emphasised

Saikia also responded to speculation about friction within the opposition alliance. “We don’t know who is behind the rumours about our alliance,” he said, dismissing claims of discord.

He confirmed that talks are ongoing with Akhil Gogoi and his party, and that discussions are also being held with the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“The talks with Akhil Gogoi are taking some time, though we all agree that we have to try to move forward with understanding,” Saikia said.

The developments come amid heightened political activity in Assam as parties begin groundwork for the crucial Assembly elections, with candidate selection and alliance arithmetic emerging as key focus areas.

Also Read: Is Akhil Gogoi In or Out? Opposition Alliance at Crossroads