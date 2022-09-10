I have Provided Call Recordings to Police: Claims Victor Das

Victor Das, who was arrested for spreading rumors on Friday by Assam Police, has said that he had submitted call recordings to the police.

Das said, “I have provided all the evidence to the police. I will not give up as I have concrete evidence on the matter.”

“I have also provided call recording,” he added.

According to sources, Das’ mother has also reacted to his arrest and asked not to treat him like a criminal.

She said, “Without any evidence will he claim about anything? He raised his voice on behalf of society.”

“He didn’t raise his voice to defame the state government. He spoke against the dalals who were trying to hand out jobs in exchange for money. No one takes such huge step without any evidence.”

Meanwhile, earlier today Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that Victor Das couldn’t provide viable information on the matter and had misinterpreted the facts.