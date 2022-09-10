Rhonda Vetere to Represent USTM as Global Ambassador

In order to materialise its Mission Global, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has selected Rhonda Vetere, one of the top 50 most powerful women in technology, author and a global leader from New York to work worldwide for the University.

Vetere will join the USTM as its Global Ambassador on October 3 on the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony of the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital at USTM campus.

Her joining will be followed by a series of meetings with the stakeholders, faculty members and students. She will be accompanied by Dr Abdul Wase, Professor of Medicine, Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, USA and Faisal Masood, Managing Partner, ElementOne Digital Technology & Operations Leader.

In this context, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM stated that the global technology veteran Rhonda Vetere will play a catalytic role in making USTM a global university in various fronts including academic, research and development, outreach and humanitarian activities for social transformation.

He said, “She will contribute towards developing an overall integrated communication strategy through international liaison to promote and enhance visibility of the university and its mission globally, felicitate collaboration with world class institutions as well as provide consultation on organisational structure, governance and administration. She will also mobilise visits of reputed world-renowned personalities including Nobel Laureates, apart from facilitating students and faculty exchange including placement.”