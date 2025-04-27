"I Made a Mistake": Akhil Gogoi Issues Midnight Apology for Remarks on Muslim Voters

Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi issued a public apology late Saturday night for a controversial remark made earlier during a panchayat election campaign. In a Facebook Live session held at midnight, Gogoi apologized with folded hands for his statement, acknowledging it as a mistake.

Advertisment

While campaigning at Naoboicha constituency in Lakhimpur earlier in the day, Gogoi had remarked that "Muslims who vote for the BJP will go to hell and will be considered 'kafirs'." The comment sparked criticism, prompting Gogoi to express regret in a late-night address.

In his apology, Gogoi said, "As a progressive and rational person, I should not have made such a statement. I made a mistake, and I seek forgiveness from everyone for it."

It is noteworthy that Akhil Gogoi has been actively engaged in campaigning across Upper Assam for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Also Read: Coal Mafia Crackdown: Congress Accuses Assam CM Sarma of Protecting Illegal Syndicates