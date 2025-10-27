“I Miss You Terribly”: Garima Saikia Garg Writes Heartfelt Message for Zubeen Garg

As emotions continue to build ahead of the release of Zubeen Garg’s dream film Roi Roi Binale, an emotional note penned by his wife Garima Saikia Garg has struck a deep chord among fans across Assam and beyond. At the same time, massive poster campaigns in support of the film have taken over the streets of Guwahati and several districts, turning the release into a people’s movement.

In her heartfelt message, Garima expressed how deeply she misses her husband, who has been away from public life for months due to health-related issues. Her message reads: “Maybe you are very busy, isn’t it? Your dream film is about to release… you must inspect the final stage of work, check the background music—you are never satisfied with it. You should look into the release plan. This time, if possible, we should add a few more cities. Only then will the reach of Assamese cinema grow. Every film must contribute something to the industry. Perhaps you haven’t had time to rest. Maybe that is why you haven’t made a single phone call in all these days. I know, in the middle of all the rush, it becomes difficult to respond. It’s okay—I understand. And please, this time don’t be restless like a little child, worrying endlessly like you did before the release of ‘Mission China’. You kept asking—‘What if I cannot deliver what people expect from me?’ You always think too much! I am always here for you—always—ready to hold you close to my heart. When work is done sincerely and honestly, people will love it, they always do. But so many days have passed without seeing you, without hearing your voice, without even being able to ask how you are. I miss you terribly, Goldie. I cannot express in words how each moment is passing. I don’t even know whether I exist anymore without you.”

Her emotional confession has triggered a strong response on social media, where fans described the letter as “painfully beautiful,” “heart-shattering,” and “a reflection of true love and struggle behind an artist’s life.”

Massive Poster Campaign in Guwahati

Meanwhile, the promotional momentum for Roi Roi Binale reached its peak on Sunday night as hundreds of fans in Guwahati launched a large-scale poster campaign across the city. The film is scheduled for nationwide theatrical release on October 31 across Assam and selected cities in India.

Around midnight, Zubeen’s close associate Jayanta Kakoti and popular singer Montumoni Saikia were seen joining dedicated members of various Zubeen Fan Clubs in pasting posters at Six Mile, Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar, Christian Basti, Bhangaghar and several other locations. The enthusiasm reflected the emotional bond Assamese people share with Zubeen, who is not only a musician but a cultural icon.

During the campaign, fan clubs issued a strict appeal to the public to reject piracy and support the film by watching it only in theatres. They warned that they would actively monitor any attempt to illegally distribute or leak film content online.

Public Support Grows Across Assam

Similar grassroots campaigns are now gaining momentum across districts. In Sivasagar, fans took to the streets urging people to watch the film in cinemas and keep politics away from art. In Golaghat, more than a hundred volunteers spent day and night pasting posters across both urban and rural areas, urging people to stand united behind Zubeen’s film. The fan clubs also confirmed that thousands of volunteers will stay active on social media to prevent piracy attempts.

In Khumtai, the promotional movement took a sentimental turn as singer Plabon Jyoti Bhuyan, whose voice closely resembles that of Zubeen Garg, lent his voice to a tribute song connected to the film. Speaking from Khumtai, local organiser Mridusmanta Baruah said that Roi Roi Binale is no longer just a film but “an emotion of the Assamese people and a tribute to Zubeen’s legacy.”

With only a few days left for its theatrical release, Roi Roi Binale has already become one of the most emotionally significant film releases in Assamese cinema history. From Garima Saikia Garg’s deeply moving letter to the widespread public mobilisation across Assam, the build-up to the release reflects a rare unity of sentiment, fandom and cultural pride.

The film is expected to witness a historic turnout on October 31 as fans prepare to give Zubeen Garg the grand tribute he deserves—inside the theatres.

Also Read: “Stop Suppressing Voices”: Ravi Sarma Speaks Out on Zubeen Garg’s Mysterious Death