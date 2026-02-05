“I Will Expose More on February 8”: CM Sarma Targets Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today made serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that members of Gogoi’s family have “running bank accounts in Pakistan.”

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference on February 5, Sarma said Gogoi should come forward and publicly clarify how many bank accounts his family holds in Pakistan. Without presenting any documentary evidence, the Chief Minister suggested that such financial links raised serious concerns.

“Today, I am just giving you all a hint. His family still has a running bank account in Pakistan. If a person’s bank account is running in Pakistan, how dangerous can it be?” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that neither Gogoi nor his family had initiated any legal action against him despite earlier statements. Questioning the silence, Sarma said that if the allegations were false, legal action should have been taken.

“When I have said this, no one has dared to file a case against me. They defamed me, and I said I would file a case on February 9. Whatever I say, why can they not file a case against me?” he asked.

Doubling down on his remarks, Sarma said that his latest statement was only a preliminary disclosure and that more details would be made public soon. “Today, I am saying Gaurav Gogoi’s family has a running bank account in Pakistan. This is just a hint. The rest I will expose on February 8,” he added.

Also Read: “No Evidence of Gaurav’s Pakistan Link Till Now; Assam CM Misleading Public": APCC Vice Prez