“No Evidence of Gaurav’s Pakistan Link Till Now; Assam CM Misleading Public": APCC Vice Prez

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Naba Talukdar has strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged delay in releasing the SIT report concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s supposed links with Pakistan.

Talukdar pointed out that the Chief Minister had earlier claimed the report would be submitted by September 10, yet it has not been made public even by November. “Now he says it will be released in December; this is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public,” Talukdar said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister has no evidence against Gogoi. “If he truly has proof, why is he hiding it? If there is any evidence of a Pakistan link, it cannot be suppressed, as it concerns the nation’s sovereignty. The Chief Minister will be solely responsible for this concealment,” Talukdar remarked.

The Congress leader went further, claiming that by delaying the report, the Chief Minister is indirectly helping Pakistan. “If Gaurav Gogoi is really an agent of Pakistan, why is he allowed to move freely? Either take action against him or admit there is no evidence,” Talukdar said, adding that both the police and the Chief Minister would be accountable if no action follows.

He accused the state government of creating SITs only to divert issues without delivering results. “The SIT report has not been released because they wanted to divert attention using the issue of Zubeen Garg’s death,” Talukdar alleged.

He asserted that national security cannot be treated as a political distraction. “Zubeen Garg’s soul will never forgive this government. It was Zubeen’s songs that helped the BJP rise to power, but the same government has failed to deliver justice for him,” Talukdar added.

Also Read: “Correct Your Ways Before It's Late, or Dubai and Singapore May Be Your Refuge”: Gaurav Gogoi