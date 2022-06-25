IAF Continues Flood Relief Ops in Assam, Rescues 253 People So Far

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 253 stranded persons since June 21 in the current wave of floods in Assam.
The IAF has flown around 74 missions, rescued 253 stranded persons and dropped more than 200 tonnes of relief material as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation, conducted in aid to the civil administration of the affected areas.
IAF has deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide relief aid and supplies to the people stranded in the flood affected areas.
Over 33 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam are still reeling under flood waters.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides in the state this year.
As per the reports, at least 10 people, including four children died after drowning in the flood water in the last 24 hours.
The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam.
Notably, 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland is still reeling under the flood water.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers have been helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.