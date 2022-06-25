IAF Continues Flood Relief Ops in Assam, Rescues 253 People So Far

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 253 stranded persons since June 21 in the current wave of floods in Assam.

The IAF has flown around 74 missions, rescued 253 stranded persons and dropped more than 200 tonnes of relief material as part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation, conducted in aid to the civil administration of the affected areas.

IAF has deployed C-130J Super Hercules, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17V5 helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Mi-17 helicopters to provide relief aid and supplies to the people stranded in the flood affected areas.

Over 33 lakh people in 28 districts of Assam are still reeling under flood waters.