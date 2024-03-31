IAS Ravi Kota Assumes Charge as New Chief Secretary of Assam

IAS officer Ravi Kota took charge as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam on Sunday.
Ravi Kota stepped into his role following the conclusion of the extended tenure of the outgoing Chief Secretary Pawan Borthakur, on March 31.
Upon assuming charge, the incumbent Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department and Finance Department (Addl. charge), Ravi Kota was relieved from his additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.
Kota shall however keep holding the additional charge of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.
He formally assumed charge of his new position in a ceremony held in Guwahati today.
Notably, Ravi Kota is a 1993 batch IAS officer who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, which encompasses Passport and Prisons, as well as the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.