Assam: Identities of ‘Gang of Devil’ Revealed

The identities of the biker who was involved in the accident of a woman and the one who posted the video on social media belonging to Gang of Devil in Assam’s Bilasipara have been revealed on Monday.

The biker who killed a woman with his speeding bike in an accident has been identified as Minhazul Karim alias Rohan and the one who posted the video on social media proudly describing the incident has been identified as Akhir Ahmed.

At present, all the bikers of the rebellious group are absconding.

Notably, the Gang of Devil had posted a video on social media proudly describing how one of its members killed a woman in road accident.

One of the rebellious bikers killed one woman, identified as Sakina, after hitting her with his speeding bike in Bilasipara.

The Gang of Devil describing the incident proudly said, “This biker killed one and came out of lock up within 10 minutes.”

“This is the power of Gang of Devil and now we are having party,” the group added.