Meghalaya HC Directs Assam to File Affidavit on Smuggling of Illegally Mined Coal

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the Assam government to file an affidavit within one week on the preliminary inquiry into the allegation that illegally mined coal in the state is being smuggled out by obtaining forged and fabricated papers in Assam.

The matter was heard by a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Friday.

The bench said, “Since the State of Assam seeks further time to file its affidavit, the time for such purpose is extended by a week from date.”

The bench posted the matter for next hearing on February 2, immediately after the vacation.

On October 19, the High Court had asked the Assam Government to file an affidavit after allegations were made by two petitioners, Champer M Sangma and Maikel T Sangma in their PILs that coal illegally mined in Meghalaya is smuggled out to Assam and re-routed to the state, sometimes for ultimate export to Bangladesh, by obtaining forged and fabricated papers in Assam.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya in 2014.