"If Communities Are Deprived of Land, Where Will Indigenous People Live?" – Lurinjyoti Gogoi

A delegation from the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) visited Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to meet and support individuals injured during the recent unrest in Karbi Anglong.

The delegation, led by AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, included Rajen Gohain, Chitra Ranjan Basumatary, and several other party leaders. Speaking to the media, Gogoi described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and criticised the government for its failure to address long-standing grievances lawfully.

He questioned whether the eviction and related actions were carried out under the political patronage of influential individuals close to the Chief Minister, emphasising that the unrest could have been avoided if authorities had given due attention to the local population’s concerns.

Gogoi highlighted the ongoing crisis over land rights for the Karbi community, stating, “When communities are deprived of their land, where will the indigenous people reside?” He stressed that mere legal protections, such as Sixth Schedule powers, are insufficient without proper enforcement and attention to grievances.

The AJP leader also demanded that the government provide full compensation and relief to all those injured during the unrest and called for an immediate restoration of peace in the region.

