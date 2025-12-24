“Tribal Status Promise Is a Poll Lure, BJP Avoids Reservation,” Says Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Wednesday said the party has begun intensive preparations for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with a clear strategy focusing on alliances, seat-sharing, and organisational strengthening.

Advertisment

Addressing the media after a meeting of AJP’s Political Affairs Department, Gogoi said detailed discussions were held on the party’s electoral roadmap for 2026. The meeting reviewed constituencies where the party’s organisational base is strong and assessed areas requiring further consolidation.

He said such meetings would now be held frequently in the run-up to the elections to fine-tune strategy and ensure preparedness.

Alliance and Seat-Sharing Talks

Gogoi said discussions were also held on seat-sharing arrangements for the 2026 polls, asserting that an alliance is certain ahead of the elections.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that there is no conflict with any party over seats,” he said, indicating a cautious and coordinated approach to alliance politics.

Reflecting on the party’s performance in the 2021 Assembly elections, Gogoi admitted thatAJPwas not politically mature at the time. He said the party has identified the shortcomings of 2021 and is now preparing for 2026 by correcting those mistakes.

BJP’s 2021 Promises Reviewed

The AJP leader said the meeting also reviewed the promises made by the BJP during the 2021 Assembly elections and earlier, suggesting that the ruling party has failed to fulfil several of its commitments.

Land Issues and Karbi Anglong Violence

Raising concern over land rights, Gogoi said the land problem faced by Assam’s indigenous communities has emerged as a major issue. He alleged that the government’s failure to resolve land-related grievances has directly contributed to violent incidents in Karbi Anglong, holding the state government responsible.

Tribal Status Termed ‘Election Lollipop’

On the long-pending issue of tribal status for six communities, Gogoi accused the government of using the demand as an “election lollipop.”

“The Chief Minister’s recent remarks have exposed the government’s intention. Tribal status is being dangled merely to seek votes,” he alleged.

Gogoi further claimed that the BJP does not want to implement additional reservation mechanisms, which is why the demand for tribal status has not been fulfilled.

He also urged community organisations to take decisions cautiously, warning against being misled by pre-election promises.

The AJP leader asserted that the party is positioning itself as a strong regional alternative ahead of the 2026 elections, with a renewed strategy and focus on indigenous rights and governance accountability.

Also Read: “Karbi Anglong Treated as ATM by BJP Govt,” Says Lurinjyoti Gogoi