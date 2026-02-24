“If He Were My Son..." Assam CM Reacts To Akhil–Victor Collab

Amid ongoing political uncertainty over seat-sharing talks, Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi triggered a fresh debate after appearing in a Facebook Live session with controversial social media personality Victor Das on Monday night.

The live broadcast, which quickly gained traction online, saw both Gogoi and Das demanding justice for the late Zubeen Garg. The duo criticised the delay in constructing a Samadhi Kshetra for the singer and declared that they no longer wished to depend on the state government for the memorial.

Gogoi’s outreach to Victor Das comes at a politically sensitive moment. Although he has described his party’s alliance discussions with the Congress as “positive” and claimed that tensions have eased, his public appearance alongside Das signals that he is also engaging with emotionally resonant public issues beyond formal political negotiations.

The tone of the live session, however, raised eyebrows in some quarters. Both Gogoi and Das were seen laughing and giggling during parts of the broadcast. Victor Das, known for his outspoken and informal style, used casual language and slang throughout the interaction.

When reporters asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the video and Gogoi’s interaction with Victor Das, pointing that Victor Das has always been against the CM, responding to the query, the Chief Minister said, "I have not heard his name".

Sarma further stated that Akhil Gogoi interacts with many people and that he does not keep track of his activities. “If I keep my eyes only on him, then who will take care of the nation?” he quipped. The Chief Minister added that if Gogoi were his son, he would have kept an eye on what he was doing.

