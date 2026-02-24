Alliance Talks Falter, Akhil Gogoi Turns to Victor Das in Facebook Live

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday indicated that discussions with the Congress over a possible Opposition alliance have still not died, even as uncertainty continues over seat-sharing arrangements.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said the “ice has melted a little” in talks with the Congress. Though he has not received a call from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, he confirmed that senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has reached out to him today morning and that discussions are moving in a constructive direction.

“So far, the Congress has not said anything negative regarding the alliance,” Gogoi said, adding that conversations are ongoing.

He also revealed that Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi had spoken to him over the phone and made it clear that any Opposition alliance should not exclude Raijor Dal. According to Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti stressed that there should be no alliance arrangement that sidelines his party.

Meanwhile, Gogoi informed that a press conference of the Opposition unity forum, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled amid the ongoing discussions.

Meeting With Victor Das After Seat-Sharing Setback

Following the deadlock, Akhil Gogoi was seen meeting controversial social media figure Victor Das on Monday night. Both, Gogoi and Das appeared together in a Facebook Live session where they demanded justice for late singer Zubeen Garg. During the interaction, both slammed the delay in constructing the Samadhi Kshetra for the music icon and stated that they no longer require the state government to construct it.

Instead, they appealed directly to the public to contribute towards building the memorial independently. “If people donate just Rs 1 each, we can soon build the memorial properly,” they said during the broadcast.

Gogoi’s outreach to Victor Das comes at a time when alliance discussions with Congress are still hanging in the balance. Although he has described the negotiations as “positive” till now and said the ice has begun to melt, his appearance alongside Victor Das suggests he is simultaneously positioning himself around emotionally charged public issues.

Notabely, both Gogoi and Das were seen giggling and laughing during the broadcast. Victor Das, known for his outspoken and often nonchalant style, used casual language and slangs throughout the session.

A few users found it unusual, given that Akhil Gogoi is a sitting MLA and an elected public representative. Some even termed the appearance “unprofessional”.

