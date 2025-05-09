"Ready to Join Soldiers on Battlefield”: Bhupen Borah Sends Strong Message of Support

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah has asserted that the Congress stands firmly with the Central Government and the Indian Armed Forces during this crucial period of national security concerns.

Speaking after the all-party meeting in Delhi, Borah stated, "We are with the government during these testing times and will continue to remain so." He emphasized that religion should not be the basis of unity, citing the examples of Pakistan and Bangladesh where such divisions have led to turmoil.

Appealing to all party leaders and workers, Borah urged them to stand resolutely with the Indian Army. “If needed, we too are ready to join our brave soldiers on the battlefield,” he declared. He added that every Indian heart is now swelling with patriotic pride following the Pakistani terror attack on Indian soil.

To boost the morale of the armed forces, the Congress will hold a 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Barpeta at 11 AM tomorrow, aimed at expressing solidarity with the nation's defenders.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Borah said the party would not engage in any organisational work during this time. The Yatra will be paused on May 11 due to the declaration of panchayat election results, and will resume thereafter.

"This is a time to stand united for the nation. Organisational priorities can wait, but the nation's honour cannot," Borah concluded.

